UNA and FGCU back on this weekend

It's back on!

Officials with the ASUN Conference have rescheduled the men’s and women’s basketball series between North Alabama and FGCU for Feb. 5-7.

The UNA men will travel to Fort Myers, Fla., for the two-game series. Game time is set for 6 p.m. (CST) Friday and Saturday evenings at Alico Arena.

The UNA women will host the Eagles on Saturday and Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. each day at Flowers Hall.

All four games were originally scheduled for Jan. 1-3. The games were postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing in both FGCU teams.