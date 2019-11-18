UNA adds nine baseball signees

University of North Alabama head baseball coach Mike Keehn has announced the signing of nine student-athletes to National Letters of Intent with the Lions for 2020-21.

The group of signees includes six pitchers, two outfielders and a catcher, with four coming from Georgia, two from Alabama, two from Florida and one from Minnesota.

The list of pitchers signing with UNA includes Jacob Bradshaw of Thomasville High Scholars Academy in Thomasville, Ga., Austin Emener of First Presbyterian Day School in Lizella, Ga., William Haberstock of Centennial High Schoolin Roswell, Ga., Will Hudson of Arab High School in Arab, Ala., Brycen Parrish of Wilson High School in Florence, Ala., and Bryce Richter of Holy Family Catholic High School in Excelsior, Minn.

The two outfielders signed by the Lions are Zak Majer of Nova High School in Plantation, Fla., and Dominick McIntyre of Peachtree Ridge High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.

The Lions also signed catcher Hunter Fiori of Chaminade Madonna College Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

North Alabama completed its first season of NCAA Division I baseball in 2019 and begins its 2020 season on February 14 at home agaist Ohio University.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA BASEBALL

Media Release

2020 Recruiting Class

Name: Brycen Parrish

Position: RHP

Hometown: Florence, AL

High School: Wilson High School

HT: 6’5 WT: 205

Coach Keehn on Parrish:

"We are very excited to welcome a local Wilson High product to our program. Brycen is a proven winner with a three-pitch mix at a high level and with great feel for command of all three. Brycen is also a stand-out basketball player at Wilson and we feel his athleticism will allow him to compete immediately on the mound next fall. Brycen features an 86-88 MPH fastball with command of his curveball and change-up in any count."

Played for Team Georgia out of Marietta, Ga., this past summer.

He is the son of Todd and Jenny Parrish.

Stats:

W-L: 6-3 IP: 65 K: 85 BB:14 ERA: 0.49

Accolades:

First-team all-region

Perfect Game Honorable-Mention All-American

WWBA National Championship All-Tournament Team

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Dominick McIntyre

Position: OF

Hometown: Lawrenceville , GA

High School: Peachtree Ridge High School

HT: 5’11 WT: 200

Coach Keehn on McIntyre:

"Dominick offers a very high level of athleticism to our outfield next season. Dominick has tremendous speed and a dynamic skill set at the plate that fits well into our style of play. It will allow him to make an immediate impact next fall. Also, we were very impressed with how hard Dominick played throughout the summer months."

Played for the Duluth Noles Organization in the summer.

He is son of Walter and Marcia McIntyre.

Stats:

AVG: .307 AB:96 H:23 RBI: 6 R: 19 SB: 21-24

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Austin Emener

Position: LHP

Hometown: Lizella, GA

High School: First Presbyterian Day School

HT: 6’3 WT: 195

Coach Keehn on Emener:

"Austin offers a large degree of upside with his frame. Throughout the summer Austin showed ability to win and command with a high-level mix. Austin’s fastball will show 87, but will sit 85-86. He also shows a great deal of purpose in all he does with his preparation on and off the field."

He played for the 6-4-3 organization out of Marietta, Ga.

Austin is the son Scott and Kim Emener.

Stats:

W-L: 8-4 IP: 65 H: 35 BB: 40 Ks: 86 ERA: 2.21

Accolades:

Second-team all-region

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Zak Majer

Position: OF

Hometown: Plantation, FL

High School: Nova High School

HT: 6’2 WT: 200

Coach Keehn on Majer:

"Zak possesses a high ability to hit and is very physically advanced for his age. He shows the ability to be a spray hitter to both gaps, as well as the ability to use his speed in the outfield and the bases."

Zak played for Platinum Select Baseball out of Davie, Fla.

He is the son of Steffen and Theresa Majer.

Stats:

Avg: .348 AB: 69 H: 24 RBI: 19 R: 12

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Jacob Bradshaw

Position: RHP

Hometown: Thomasville, GA

High School: Thomasville High Scholars Academy

HT: 6’0 WT: 190

Coach Keehn on Bradshaw:

"Jacob possesses a fastball that has reached 90 and comfortably pitches at 87-89. Jacob shows a high level of pitch ability and has shown to also be a winner. Jacob showed good command with the ability to hide the ball this past summer that produced a lot of bad swings while pitching for the Florida Aces out of Freeport, Florida."

He is son of Jacob and Brenda Bradshaw.

Stats:

W-L: 8-2 IP: 52.2 H: 36 BB: 29 K: 76 ERA: 2.12

Accolades:

First-Team All-Region 1-AA

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Hunter Fiori

Position: C

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School: CHAMINADE MADONNA COLLEGE PREP

HT: 6’3 WT: 215

Coach Keehn on Fiori:

"Hunter is a physical presence behind the plate with above average defense skills. His knowledge of the position and the game is advanced. His size and athletic movements are separating factors as a college catcher."

He played for South Florida Select out of Miami, Fla.

He is the son of Anthony and Sherry Fiori.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: William Haberstock

Position: RHP

Hometown: Roswell, GA

High School: Centennial High School

HT: 6’2 WT: 185

Coach Keehn on Haberstock:

"Will produces easy efficient velocity in his delivery. Will’s fastball sits at 86-88 and tops at 90. His breaking ball has a clean easy hard spin with quality depth and ranges 74-77. He is an ultra-competitor and has shown to want the ball in all tough games and situations throughout summer."

He pitched for Team Elite Organization our of Winder, Ga.

He is the son of PJ and Allison Haberstock.

Stats:

W-L: 2-2 IP: 25.2 K: 30 BB:11 ERA: 3.23

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Will Hudson

Position: RHP

Hometown: Arab, AL

High School: Arab High School

HT: 6’1 WT: 190

Coach Keehn on Hudson:

"Will has a quick arm at a low three-quarter slot with an 86-88 FB. Will has shown to be a winner in high school and a high-level competitor. He has a tremendous ceiling of growth left as he already possesses a higher level of strength at a young age."

He pitched this past summer for the Excel Blue Sox out of Oxford, Ala.

Will is the son of Chad and Amy Hudson and is the brother of current Lions player, Drew Hudson.

Stats:

IP: 30 W-L: 7-1 K: 54 ERA: 3.26

Accolades:

First-Team Class 5A All-State

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name: Bryce Richter

Position: RHP

Hometown: Excelsior, MN

High School: Holy Family Catholic High School

HT: 6’1 WT: 200

Coach Keehn on Richter:

"Bryce shows an electric arm and a high-level slider that will have a chance to make an impact immediately. His fastball has been up to 92, but comfortably pitches at 88-90. Bryce is also a stand-out soccer player who achieved all-state and all-region honors as a goaltender."

He pitched and played this past summer for Team Elite Organization.

He is the son of Robb and Tina Richter.

Stats:

IP: 24.2 H: 9 BB: 13 K: 38 ERA: 1.70

Accolades:

Wright County All-Conference