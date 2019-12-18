Clear
UNA adds 12 players during early signing period

Among the 12 are two athletes from North Alabama high schools.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

University of North Alabama Head Football Coach Chris Willis has announced the signing of 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent with the Lions, with two high school signees and ten mid-year transfers.

The two high school signees joining the UNA program are offensive lineman Mack McCluskey of Mars Hill Bible School in Florence and quarterback Luke Nail from Danville High School.

The group of ten transfers includes four offensive linemen, two linebackers, two defensive backs, a receiver and a long snapper.

Joining UNA on the offensive line are Christian Barnes (6-4, 300) of Ocean Springs, Miss., who played at Jones College, Kedonis Haslem (6-3, 300) of Miami, Fla., who is transferring from the University of Toledo, A.J. Vang (6-3, 275) of Goddard, Kan., who played at Butler Community College and Cameron Watson (6-1, 315) from Madison, Miss., who played at
Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The linebacking corp at UNA will be boosted by the addition of Jaecorien Barnes (6-1, 235) and Darrell Sims (6-2, 220). Barnes is a Port Arthur, Texas native and is transferring from Kilgore College. Sims is from Bassfield, Miss., and played at
Pearl River Community College.

Signees in the secondary are Kyree Fields (6-1, 200) of Columbus, Miss., and Jonathan Jordan (5-10, 180) from Leland, Miss. Both are transferring from Hinds Community College.

The other signees are receiver Rashad Eades (6-1, 185) of Macon, Miss., and long snapper Brett Burton (6-0, 195). Both are transfers from East Mississippi Community College.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

  • Mack McCluskey OL 6-4 290 Florence, Ala. Mars Hill Bible School
  • Luke Nail QB 6-3 200 Hartselle, Ala. Danville High School

TRANSFERS

  • Christian Barnes OL 6-4 300 Ocean Springs, Miss. Jones College
  • Jaecorien Barnes LB 6-1 235 Port Arthur, Texas Kilgore College
  • Brett Burton LS 6-0 195 Ocean Springs, Miss. East Mississippi Community College
  • Rashad Eades WR 6-1 185 Macon, Miss. East Mississippi Community College
  • Kyree Fields DB 6-1 200 Columbus, Miss. Hinds Community College
  • Kedonis Haslem OL 6-3 300 Miami, Fla. University of Toledo
  • Jonathan Jordan CB 5-10 180 Leland, Miss. Hinds Community College
  • Darrell Sims LB 6-2 220 Bassfield, Miss. Pearl River Community College
  • A.J. Vang OL 6-3 275 Goddard, Kan. Butler Community College
  • Cameron Watson OL 6-1 315 Madison, Miss. Northwest Mississippi Community College

