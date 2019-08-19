Clear

UNA Rugby tryouts this week

Join the prestigious rugby program at UNA.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:32 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

UNA has either been division champs or conference champs the past seven years. 

Tryouts for the Lions' program are this week. 

First night is Monday 7:30-9:30 at Veteran's Park in Florence. Same time for Tuesday, then again on Thursday. 

The team will be announced Thursday, and the season gets started Saturday with a game against Tennessee! 

Coach Eddie Roberts told WAAY no experience is needed! 

