UNA Rugby tryouts this week

UNA has either been division champs or conference champs the past seven years.
Tryouts for the Lions' program are this week.
First night is Monday 7:30-9:30 at Veteran's Park in Florence. Same time for Tuesday, then again on Thursday.
The team will be announced Thursday, and the season gets started Saturday with a game against Tennessee!
Coach Eddie Roberts told WAAY no experience is needed!
