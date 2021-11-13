UNA men’s basketball tops Virgin Islands 99-47 for first win

ST THOMAS, USVI, – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players reach double figures in a 99-47 road win at the Virgin Islands on Saturday. The win evens the Lions record at 1-1 on the season.

Daniel Ortiz scored a game-high 20 points to lead UNA. The freshman from Shreveport, La., was 6-for-8 from the floor, including a 4-for-4 showing from three-point range. He also added a game-high six assists.

Five different players scored as the Lions opened the game on a 13-4 run. The Buccaneers closed the gap to two at 18-16 before going 5:15 without a field goal.

Dallas Howell hit a pair of three-point baskets during a 12-2 spurt as UNA regained a double-digit advantage and never looked back.

UVI didn't connect from the floor in the final 4:46 of the half. A dunk by Isaac Chatman as time expired gave North Alabama a 40-21 lead at the break.

The lead only grew over the final 20 minutes. North Alabama scored the first 15 points of the second half while the Buccaneers went scoreless for the first 4:35 of the period. Consecutive three-pointers by Ortiz made the score 55-21 with 15:25 remaining.

The lead reached 40 on a three-point basket by Omar Figueroa at the 14:45 mark. The largest lead of the game was 55 when a basket by Ortiz made the score 97-42 in the final minute of play.

Howell was 4-of-9 from three-point range and finished with a career-high 14 points. Figueroa added 11 points while Will Soucie and C.J. Brim tossed in 10 points each.

UNA will travel to Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 19 to open play at the ASUN/MAAC Challenge. The Lions will face Manhattan on Friday before facing Iona the following day at the HP Field House on Disney's ESPN Wild World of Sports Complex.