UNA Lions host first practice of fall camp

The UNA Lions held the first practice of fall camp at Braly Stadium on Friday.

After an 0-4 campaign in 2020, head coach Chris Willis said things are different this year. After the first practice of fall, Willis is already liking what he’s seeing.

“We’ve had a great summer, so we’re in pretty good shape,” he explained.

Coach Willis said Friday that the Lions are looking to take a new approach this season. Willis feels it’s important for his team to get their energy and feel back when they take the field, something he saw in practice.

“One thing we’re preaching here is love each other and we’re using the word love. I know they laughed at me last night -- I said, ‘Yeah, it’s coming from a football coach.’ You think about hitting each other and being mean and tough, but man I want to be kind and nice to each other and build a relationship so it carries over into our community and I think we’ll go a long way with our football team if we’re all on the same page,” he explained.

After last year’s unorthodox season, UNA is excited about a fresh start this season — especially with added depth all over the field. Willis talked about “bright spots” he saw during Friday’s practice while addressing a need for some added help in other areas.

“But overall,” he said, “I like where we are with our roster right now.”

One of the main questions entering the season is who will start under center. It’s currently a deep position, with Rett Files and Blake Dever returning and Brady Pope and Jaylen Gipson also fighting for reps. That’s a decision Willis says likely won’t be made until game week.

“Just watching those four and their experience and where they’ve been and kind of their age, it’s a good battle it’s a good problem to have to be honest with you,” Willis said.

The Lions will look to start the season in attack mode when they take on Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 4.