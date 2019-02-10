UNA Softball 3-0 after win over Alcorn State

The University of North Alabama softball team scored eight runs off nine hits Saturday in an 8-0 mercy-rule victory at Alcorn State. The second game of the scheduled double-header was cancelled, giving the Lions a 3-0 start to the 2019 season.

Two UNA pitchers combined to get the three-hit shutout in five innings. Sidney Revels (1-0) picked up the victory after tossing the first three scoreless innings, striking out seven of the 14 batters faced. The freshman from Bonifay, Fla., allowed two hits in her collegiate debut. Junior Michelle Moore pitched the final two frames, allowing one hit.

North Alabama took advantage of six Alcorn State errors on the day, scoring six unearned runs. UNA plated single runs in the top of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings. A four-run third inning broke the game open.

A pair of Alcorn State errors in the first inning allowed an unearned run by the Lions as UNA took a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Mackenzie Roberts got a two-out double and later scored on an RBI-single by Danielle de Ruiter.

The Lions sent eight batters to the plate in the third inning. After scoring two runs off a pair of Braves errors, UNA scored another run on a groundout by Veronica Westfall before Roberts added an RBI-triple to make the score 6-0.

In the fourth inning, Lexie Harper singled and later scored on a passed ball. Jessie Brown wrapped up the scoring in the top of the seventh after reaching on an error and later scoring on an RBI-groundout by Brooke Lyles.

Up next for UNA is a double-header at Samford on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on the SU campus in Birmingham.