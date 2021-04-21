UNA 2021 Football schedule revealed

North Alabama will play a full 11-game schedule the fall, after just an abbreviated four-game season because of Covid-19 in 2020.

Here is a look at the full schedule.

Sep 4 (Sat) Away Southeastern Louisiana Hammond, LA

Sep 11 (Sat) Home Chattanooga Florence, AL (Braly Stadium)

Sep 18 (Sat) Away Jacksonville State Jacksonville, AL

Sep 25 (Sat) Away Nicholls Thibodaux, LA

Oct 2 (Sat) Home Campbell Florence, AL (Braly Stadium)

Oct 9 (Sat) Away North Carolina A&T Greensboro, NC

Oct 16 (Sat) Home Robert Morris Florence, AL (Braly Stadium)

Oct 23 (Sat) Home Charleston Southern Florence, AL (Braly Stadium)

Nov 6 (Sat) Away Monmouth West Long Branch, NJ

Nov 13 (Sat) Home Kennesaw State Florence, AL (Braly Stadium)

Nov 20 (Sat) Away Hampton Hampton, VA