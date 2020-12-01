UCF tops Auburn in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Brandon Mahan scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including four of UCF’s final six free throws, and the Knights held off Auburn 63-55 down the stretch to win a season-opener. Dre Fuller Jr. and Tony Johnson Jr. carried the Knights through a low-scoring first half, combining for 14 of UCF’s 30 points. Fuller ended the game with 13 and Darin Green Jr. added 10. Jamal Johnson led Auburn with 18 points, draining five 3-pointers, matching his career high. The Tigers were 32% from the floor (20-of-62), 7-of-34 from deep, and committed 22 turnovers. They were 8 of 22 from the free-throw line