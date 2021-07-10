UAH's Sam Orf signs with Austrian basketball team

Another UAH Charger is going pro!

Sam Orf signed with BC Flyers Wels in Austria, the Chargers announced Saturday.

The guard spent four seasons in Huntsville, earning All-American status after leading the Chargers with 19 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign. After the season, Orf also received GSC Top Ten honors.

The Missouri native finished his collegiate career top ten all-time in Charger history in points, field goals made and 3-point field goals made.

Teammate JJ Kaplan will also be continuing his athletic career overseas, joining Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. in Israel.