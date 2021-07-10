Clear

UAH's Sam Orf signs with Austrian basketball team

The guard ranks top ten all-time in Charger history in points, field goals made and 3-point field goals made.

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 3:26 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Another UAH Charger is going pro!

Sam Orf signed with BC Flyers Wels in Austria, the Chargers announced Saturday.

The guard spent four seasons in Huntsville, earning All-American status after leading the Chargers with 19 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign. After the season, Orf also received GSC Top Ten honors.

The Missouri native finished his collegiate career top ten all-time in Charger history in points, field goals made and 3-point field goals made.

Teammate JJ Kaplan will also be continuing his athletic career overseas, joining Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. in Israel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events