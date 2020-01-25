UAH's Aryan Sanders joins 1,000 point club in Mississippi College win

Aryn Sanders scored her 1,000th career point and The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team came from behind late to knock off visiting Mississippi College 72-67 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Saturday afternoon. UAH improves to 9-8 (6-5 GSC) with the victory, while MC slips to 8-10 (5-7 GSC).

Noteworthy, Part One

Sanders becomes the eighth player in UAH women's basketball history to reach 1,000 career points, doing so with a free throw at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter.

With 1,005 points and 543 rebounds, Sanders becomes just the fourth player at UAH to record both 1,000 points and 500 rebounds and the first since Jordan Smith in 2014.

Sanders is averaging 15.7 points per contest this season, giving her a career scoring average of 11.4 points per game.

Turning Point

A layup from Holly Harris with just over a minute remaining in the game put the Chargers ahead for the first time since late in the third quarter, and UAH would hold the guests to just a pair of free throws in the closing moments to secure the win.

Inside the Box Score

Harris guided the Chargers offense with 18 points in addition to ranking tied for first on the squad with six rebounds and three assists.

Sanders rated second on the roster with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in a team-high 38 minutes on the floor.

Selena Pruitt recorded a double-double with 15 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Emiline Payne registered a team-high five assists while adding six rebounds.

UAH shot 42.9 percent (24-for-56) on field goals and 36.0 percent (9-for-25) on three-pointers.

The Chargers limited the Choctaws to a 37.7 percent shooting (23-for-61) mark in the game.

Rebounding in the game was even at 38 boards for both teams.

Inside the Flow

Back-to-back 3-pointers gave UAH an early 6-0 lead, and the Chargers would lead by as many as 11 in the first quarter before taking a 20-11 lead into the second.

UAH's advantage would balloon to as many as 14 at 27-13 with 6:30 left in the quarter, but a strong push from the guests would make it a 36-29 game at the halftime break.

The strong play for the Choctaws continued into the third as MC outscored UAH 19-8 in the period to grab a 48-44 advantage going into the last.

MC's advantage would twice grow to as many as seven but not any further as the Chargers would answer back both times, but the guests would climb in front by five at 65-60 with just over three minutes left.

A Katie Speegle layup followed by a bucket from Sanders cut the deficit to just one at 65-64 with 1:31 remaining, and after Payne secured a key defensive board, Harris would put the Chargers up by a 66-65 score with 61 seconds left in the contest.

Sanders would add another layup, and Harris and Pruitt both made a pair of free throws in the waning seconds to seal the win.

Noteworthy, Part Two

Pruitt registered her first career double-double and double-digit rebound game.

Harris has recorded 15 or more points in four contests.

UAH is now 7-2 this season when shooting 40.0 percent or better.

Next Time Out