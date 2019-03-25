UAH wheelchair basketball team heads off to Nationals

The University of Alabama in Huntsville's Sport Network Program started four years ago, and three years ago, they created the wheelchair basketball team for middle and high school students with disabilities. This team and others like it encourage those students with disabilities to get active.

ASN Program Director David Kyle said it's statistically proven those with disabilities do not do much physical activity.

Since the start of the wheelchair basketball team, the UAH Chargers have qualified for the National Tournament every year. This year, they're going to Illinois where they'll compete with other wheelchair basketball teams from across the country.

Kyle says this tournament is so much bigger than just the game of wheelchair basketball.

"Primarily, I think it's exciting for the athletes themselves, because they can now see themselves going to college, maybe playing wheelchair basketball in college," Kyle said. "There's several universities that have that as an option, but there's also being exposed to the larger community of people with disabilities and seeing, hey, it's normal to be active and to play sports."

The Chargers leave on Thursday to head to their tournament. If you or someone you know wants to learn more about the ASN program, click here.