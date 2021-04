Hosting Lee (9-15) at charger park Saturday, UAH (20-7) would complete their sweep of the Flames with the team’s third straight run-rule walk-off.

In the 9-1 win, Lee’s only run came on a throwing error.

Kiara Akles got it done on both ends for the Chargers -- with two hits and four RBI at the plate and pitching all five innings, striking out two and allowing just three hits.