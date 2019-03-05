UAH teams in the post season

It's officially the post season for three of UAH's sports teams: Men's basketball, Women's basketball, and Hockey.

"Well it's a game you've worked for all year to play at home," men's basketball head coach Lennie Acuff said.

For the fourth time in five years, the chargers get home court advantage in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Championship.

"We've been good at home lately and we need to carry that forward tomorrow night," Acuff said.

Three seed Chargers are hosting the sixth seeded West Georgia Wolves, and there might be some bad blood between these two teams. Just four days ago, on February 28, UAH took down UWG in their last game of the regular season.

"Just to play them back to back presents some real challenges," Acuff said.

The Women's team at UAH is also in the Gulf South Conference Championship for the first time since 2016. The Lady Chargers will travel to Cleveland, Tennessee to take on Lee University.

"I've got to give credit to these girls, it's the work that they put in," women's basketball head coach Andrea Lemmond said.

Playing in March is a dream for all basketball teams, and this program's worked extra hard to get here.

"These girls are in the gym before practice, after practice, early morning, late night, and that has made a huge impact," Lemmond said.

The last two times Lee and UAH met it was Lee who came out on top, but Coach Lemmond says her team has improved so much since the last time these two matched up.

Lastly, the UAH Hockey team secured its WCHA playoff spot last Friday after a come from behind win over No. 15 Bowling Green.

"That was probably the most complete game we played all year. That's what was nice," head coach Mike Corbett said.

The Chargers will head north to face Minnesota State in a best-of-three game series.

"We're playing the number four team in the country, so we've got our work cut out for us," Corbett said.