UAH takes over GSC All-Decade team

The Chargers are well represented on the All-Decade team.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A huge accomplishment for UAH.

Lennie Acuff has been selected as the Gulf South Conference Men's Basketball Coach of the Decade, Josh Magette is the GSC Men's Basketball Player of the Decade, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball program has placed more players on the GSC All-Decade Teams than any other. The league office announced Tuesday.

Joining Magette on the First Team All-Decade is Jaime Smith, while Zane Campbell is a Second Team All-Decade selection. Seab Webster earned Honorable Mention All-Decade status.

UAH is the only program with multiple selections to the five-member First Team, and the four honorees overall also leads the list.

Congratulations to the Chargers!

Here's a little more about the All-Decade Charger selections.

A four-time GSC Coach of the Year during the decade, Acuff led the Chargers to two Elite Eight appearances in 2011 and 2012 and helped UAH reach the South Regional final five times in seven years from 2011 to 2017. Acuff was the first Division II coach to take his team to the NIT Season Tip-off where the Chargers upset North Texas in the first round.

Magette was a consensus All-American in 2012, capping off a career that also saw him earn 2012 South Region Player of the Year and 2012 GSC Co-Player of the Year. A three-time All-GSC selection and two-time All-American, Magette was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2011 and 2012 NCAA South Regionals in addition to the 2012 GSC tournament. Magette now plays in the Orlando Magic organization.

A consensus All-American in 2013, Smith was a three-time All-GSC performer including being named the 2013 GSC Player of the Year. In 2012, he was the Division II statistical champion when he shot 48.6 percent from 3-point range, and for his career he totaled 304 triples which is the fourth most in GSC history. He scored 1,980 points which is eighth all-time in the GSC, and he is third in the league record book with 577 career free throws while ranking ninth with a 85.5 percent mark from the stripe.

Campbell was selected as an All-American in both 2011 and 2013, and he was the 2011 GSC Player of the Year while earning All-GSC status in each of his four seasons. He scored 1,640 points and grabbed 631 rebounds which both rank fifth all-time at UAH, and he made 634 field goals to shoot 56.7 percent for his career.

A three-time NABC All-Region selection, Webster was also a three-time All-GSC choice including landing on the first team in both 2016 and 2017, and he helped UAH win a pair of GSC tournaments and was named the Most Outstanding Player at both in 2015 and 2017. He finished his career fourth all-time at UAH with 1,890 points and third with 731 rebounds.

