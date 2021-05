Saturday was an exciting one for UAH (29-10) at Charger Park. The No. 18 Chargers took both ends of a doubleheader from No. 2 Valdosta State (32-5).

The Chargers broke the Blazers 21-game winning streak in walk-off fashion in game one. A pinch-hit single from Laura Harbin drove Mackenzie Nutt in to cap the 4-3 win.

UAH would hold off a late push in the second game to complete the sweep with a 7-6 victory.

The teams finish their series on Sunday.