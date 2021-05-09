UAH survives elimination game, advances to GSC semifinal

Facing elimination in the GSC Baseball Championship, the UAH Chargers rallied back from a five-run deficit to advance to the semifinals with a 9-5 victory over Shorter.

Down 5-0 in the fourth, the Chargers chipped away at the lead, eventually getting even in the seventh with a three-run homer off the bat of Garrett Bodine. The Chargers finished the game by scoring nine unanswered.

Parker Henson picked up the win, pitching 6.2 innings in relief. He allowed three runs, none earned, on five hits and struck out four.

UAH was slated to play Delta State in the semifinals on Sunday night, but the game was postponed due to weather. The teams will square off in the final four on Monday at 5 p.m.