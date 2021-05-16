UAH softball selected to play in 18th consecutive NCAA tournament

The UAH Chargers (31-12, 27-3 GSC) were selected to the Division II NCAA softball tournament for the 18th consecutive season Sunday night.

The Chargers will face their GSC rival, Mississippi College, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Valdosta State, another GSC rival, awaits the winner of that one.

According to the school, the team's string of tournament berths is third in Division II history, only behind Bloomsburg's 32 and Omaha's 22. In the 26 years the team has played, the Chargers have made 23 trips to the tournament.