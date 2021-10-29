UAH sees dip in nursing program enrollment for 2021 fall semester

The lingering pandemic could be impacting nursing college enrollment numbers and that is not good news as hospitals across Alabama are in desperate need of more health care workers.

According to data released from the University of Alabama Huntsville College of Nursing, there was an enrollment drop from the Fall 2020 to Fall 2021 semester.

As the pandemic hit the country hard in 2020, there was a rush of students wanting to answer the call to help in the health care field, but that interest may be waning now, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

UAH offers programs for nurses and other career pathways. And its not clear if what the school is seeing is being felt on other campuses, but it signals a major problem.

"What’s happened is this has now drug on for almost two years I think now what we are saying is we are saying people are burned out and tired and frustrated which probably contributes to a lessening interest in the health care field," Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association told WAAY 31 Friday.

On average, nurses in Alabama are paid less than their counterparts in every other state.

“I don’t know why Huntsville is seeing a transient decline in the number of students but the inability to train all of the eligible students who would otherwise qualify for nursing school is a major problem in this country," Williamson added.

Even as large numbers of U.S. nurses leave their jobs due to the stress of the pandemic, there's been a big uptick in applications to nursing schools, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing says.