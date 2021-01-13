UAH says three officers are no longer with campus police after 2020 traffic stop

The University of Alabama in Huntsville says three campus police officers are no longer with the university after a local high school student said he was taunted during a traffic stop last year.

This includes the former chief of police, former police captain and the officer involved in the Oct. 3, 2020, traffic stop.

We spoke to the mother of the student in October, who said UAH police pulled over the Black teenager on campus for a broken tail light. His mother said they told him to get out of the car and then asked him disturbing questions.

The university released an action plan last year after its investigation into the incident. It issued an update this week on progress made with that plan.

On Oct. 22, the university appointed UA System Director of Security Steven Anderson to be the UAHPD interim police chief. The university says it's started a national search for a new chief of police.

