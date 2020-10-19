UAH releases action plan after investigation into campus police incident

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) issued an update on Monday about its investigation into a traffic stop on Oct. 3.

UAH President Darren Dawson said he and members of his senior administrative team met on Monday with the driver involved in the traffic stop and his parents.

The UAH chapter of the NAACP said in a statement this weekend that “On October 3, 2020, a high school student was pulled over by a UAHPD officer for a broken tail light. The UAHPD officer then asked the student to step out of the car and began searching him and his vehicle while referring to the student as 'brother.' The student was also asked several times if he had marijuana, cocaine, and a dead prostitute in the car. All of this was done without probable cause for the officer.”

In his statement on Monday, Dawson said “We informed the family that this incident has been investigated and corrective actions have been taken. We again apologized for the incident and had a meaningful and productive conversation about how we will improve our service to the UAH and Huntsville communities."

He said they've created an action plan that includes the following:

• We are reviewing UAHPD policies and procedures to ensure they align with best practices.

• We will increase awareness of channels to report concerns (UAHPD Citizen Complaint Form, Ethics Hotline and Charger 360).

• We will form a committee of campus partners to review the practices, policies and procedures of the UAHPD, and make recommendations where appropriate. Laterrica Shelton, Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, has been selected to chair this committee.

• UAHPD will undergo additional training.

“Together we will work diligently to strengthen our community relationships and ensure all members of our community are treated fairly, equitably, and with understanding,” Dawson said in Monday’s statement.

The UAH chapter of the NAACP provided the statement below regarding the incident.

