UAH police arrest man for unlawful imprisonment of student in a classroom

A man is in the Madison County Jail for an unlawful imprisonment last week at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, according to a university spokesperson, Ray Garner.

Garner said on Wednesday afternoon, 35-year-old Keith Brown, who is not affiliated with the university, walked onto campus and into a classroom. He says only one student was in the classroom and Brown shut the door and would not let the female student leave.

According to Garner, when she tried to leave, Brown pushed her to the floor, she screamed and he left. He was caught by campus police a short time later and arrested for unlawful imprisonment first-degree at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Garner said this did not rise to the level of assault, because the student was not injured. He said since Brown was caught, it was not a continued threat to the campus and that's why students were not alerted.

Brown also has a burglary third-degree charge. We've reached out to Huntsville police and UAH to find out why he is charged with this. We're waiting for more information.

Brown's bond is set at $21,000.