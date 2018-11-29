UAH opens conference play Thursday

The Gulf South Conference play starts Thursday for UAH. The women and men's teams take on West Georgia.
Men's head coach Lenny Acuff says he likes the way his team has shown improvement throughout the season.
"I think we are trending in the right directoin but rubber meets the road in conference play.," Acuff added. "That's when you get the energy and we'll get all of those thursday night."
Students are encourgaged to wear pajamas to Thursday night's game!
