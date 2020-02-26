UAH 'monitoring' students studying abroad as coronavirus spreads

Multiple universities nationwide have pulled students off their study abroad program.

At least 5 American universities have pulled students out of Florence, Italy. It includes two Florida Universities, two New York Universities, and a North Carolina school.

At least 12 people are dead from the virus in Florence, with more than 370 people infected.

Right now, the University of Alabama-Huntsville has 6 students studying abroad, but an official said they are not in high-risk areas.

So, they are not being pulled from their locations.

But that could change, depending on where the virus spreads.

"I'd be a little worried, just with the quarantine, being able to come back," UAH Senior David Weaver said.

Weaver spent 8 weeks interning in Sydney, Australia, over the summer. He said he is relieved he did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

"I wouldn't want to be there longer than I had to be," Weaver said.

Ray Garner with UAH said the school is staying up to date with any potential dangers.

"It's about almost a month to the day that we issued our first advisory," Garner said. "We sent out a precaution to all students, faculty and staff on campus."

A few days after that advisory, UAH suspended university-sponsored travel to China.

"They just need to know that we are monitoring the situation and trying to minimize the risk that they would be exposed here," Garner said.

The university is in constant communication with the Centers For Disease Control and the state regarding travel advisement. IT is also in communication with the students.

For Weaver, he hopes the students stay safe and return home virus-free.

"Hopefully everyone is OK, especially anyone from UAH, being a charger, I don't want anyone to be hurt," Weaver said.

UAH is working alongside University of Alabama's Birmingham and Tuscaloosa campuses, and collaborating on what the next step could be if the outbreak worsens.