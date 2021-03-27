UAH lacrosse falls to Montevallo

An early lead wasn't good enough for UAH at Charger Park on Saturday as they fell to Montevallo 15-9.

The Chargers started strong, opening up a 4-1 lead before Montevallo answered back with eight-straight goals.

The Falcons would score six goals on eight shots in the second quarter, giving them a five-point advantage.

UAH's Kyle Light would throw two in the net to end Montevallo's run, but the Chargers couldn’t hold off the Falcon attack despite leading in shots, shots on goal, ground balls and faceoffs.