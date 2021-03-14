UAH fans Flames, advances to Sweet 16

In a rematch of the GSC tournament semifinal, the UAH Chargers fanned the Lee Flames 73-66, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.

Senior Sam Orf led the charge with 22 points. Strong 3-point shooting from Seth Swalve (3-5) and Riley Webster (4-5) helped keep UAH ahead. Swalve also played a team-high 37 minutes.

After the final buzzer, things got a little heated on the court. It is not clear what led to the extracurricular activities.

With the win, UAH advances to the regional championship game. The Chargers will face the Flagler Saints at Valdosta State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.