Tough night for the Men's Chargers Basketball Team. UAH dropped a heartbreaker on Thursday night, falling 65-64 to West Alabama at Spragins Hall. The Chargers slip to 12-5 on the season and 5-4 in the Gulf South Conference.
Related Content
- UAH falls to West Alabama in a heart breaker
- Huge second half leads West Alabama past UAH
- UAH president retiring
- UAH climatologists receive grant
- Swastikas found on UAH campus
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
- UAH opens conference play Thursday
- UAH vying for WCHA playoff seeding
- UAH loses pivotal game to Lee
- UAH beats Montevallo, barely misses GSC Tourney
Scroll for more content...