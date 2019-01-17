Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

UAH falls to West Alabama in a heart breaker

Tigers beat the Chargers 65-64.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Tough night for the Men's Chargers Basketball Team. UAH dropped a heartbreaker on Thursday night, falling 65-64 to West Alabama at Spragins Hall. The Chargers slip to 12-5 on the season and 5-4 in the Gulf South Conference. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events