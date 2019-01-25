UAH falls to Alaska Fairbanks

The UAH Hockey team hosted the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks in a WCHA conference game Friday, January 25.

The Chargers started off strong scoring in the first eight minutes in the first period. The goal by freshman Bauer Neubacker, assisted by Jeff Jeffers and Madison Dunn. Unfortunately, that would be the only goal scored by UAH in Friday's game.

Alaska Fairbanks came out in the second period ready to play, junior Kylar Hope scores with an assist from Steven Jandric and Colton Leiter. Next, ten minutes into the second period, junior Colton Leiter gets one past Chargers Mark Sinclair, and the Nanooks increase their lead, 2-1.

Finally, in the third period, sophomore Max Newton gets the puck in the net with some help from Chad Stanley and Nikolas Koberstein.

Final score at the Von Braun Center 3-1. Alaska Fairbanks takes the first game, but the Chargers have another chance at beating the Nanooks on Saturday, January 26 at 7:07 p.m.