Clear

UAH entering three-game road stint

Chargers looking for road wins over next several days.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

John Shulman spoke with WAAY31 about the Chargers 12-2 record. Shulman says players are stepping up, and it's resulting in better flow on offense. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events