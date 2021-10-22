UAH employees must be vaccinated for Covid-19 by Dec. 8

Campuses in the University of Alabama system, including the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Auburn University announced employees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8.

This is to comply with an executive order from President Joe Biden that requires all federal contractors and subcontractors to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees. Because the universities have employees with federal contracts, they too fall under this mandate.

“Because this vaccination requirement is mandated by the federal government, our institutions do not have flexibility in its application or enforcement,” the UA System said in a release. “Failure to comply will place our universities in jeopardy of losing hundreds of millions of dollars received through federal contracts and awards, as well as thousands of jobs funded by those dollars.”

The system said such a loss would have a severe impact on teaching, research and service capabilities, and it could affect economic development.

The universities notified employees Friday of their intent to comply with the mandate and to ensure all employees are fully vaccinated by the deadline unless they have an approved medical, disability or religious exemption.