UAH edged Saturday at Spragins Hall by Christian Brothers

The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team was edged 63-62 by Christian Brothers on Saturday afternoon in a Gulf South Conference matchup at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH dips to 6-6 (3-3 GSC), while CBU improves to 3-7 (2-4 GSC).
Turning Point
- With UAH holding a 62-60 lead with eight seconds to go, Christian Brothers' Brynne Lytle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give her team the victory..
Inside the Box Score
- Selena Pruitt paced the offense with 14 points, while adding six defensive rebounds and a team-high three steals.
- Alexis Woods notched 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, as she also grabbed five rebounds in the 10 minutes of work.
- Katie Speegle gave the Chargers three players with 10 points or more, posting 10 points in addition to a team-high seven rebounds.
- Holly Harris registered a team-best four assists, followed by Pruitt and Aryn Sanders with three apiece.
- Six Chargers had four or more rebounds against the Bucs, with the squad totaling 38 boards overall on the day.
- UAH went 15-for-17 from the free throw line, as six Chargers made it to the charity stripe and four did not miss a free throw.
- The Chargers shot 34.9 percent (22-of-63) overall in the game.
Inside the Flow
- Christian Brothers opened the initial six minutes of play with a 10-4, but the Chargers slimmed the difference to 16-11 at the first quarter break.
- Despite trailing 25-15 four minutes into the second quarter, UAH outscored CBU 12-9 to close out the half for a 32-27 deficit at the half.
- The Chargers offense dominated in the third quarter with a 21-14 advantage in the frame over the Buccaneers, going 8-for-16 from the field to take a 48-46 lead entering the fourth.
- A tightly-contested fourth quarter led the Chargers to a slim three-point advantage after a successful jumper by Speegle with 1:08 to go, as Christian Brothers would go on to sink two free throws before Lytle's game-winner at the buzzer to give the Bucs the 63-62 win.
Noteworthy
- The 11 points for Woods mark a career high for the sophomore.
- Speegle has scored 10 points or more in five consecutive games and nine times overall on the year.
- The four assists mark a season-best total for Harris.
Next Time Out
- UAH returns to action on Thursday at Shorter. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. CT.
