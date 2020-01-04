UAH edged Saturday at Spragins Hall by Christian Brothers

The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team was edged 63-62 by Christian Brothers on Saturday afternoon in a Gulf South Conference matchup at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH dips to 6-6 (3-3 GSC), while CBU improves to 3-7 (2-4 GSC).

Turning Point

With UAH holding a 62-60 lead with eight seconds to go, Christian Brothers' Brynne Lytle hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give her team the victory..

Inside the Box Score

Selena Pruitt paced the offense with 14 points, while adding six defensive rebounds and a team-high three steals.

Alexis Woods notched 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, as she also grabbed five rebounds in the 10 minutes of work.

Katie Speegle gave the Chargers three players with 10 points or more, posting 10 points in addition to a team-high seven rebounds.

Holly Harris registered a team-best four assists, followed by Pruitt and Aryn Sanders with three apiece.

Six Chargers had four or more rebounds against the Bucs, with the squad totaling 38 boards overall on the day.

UAH went 15-for-17 from the free throw line, as six Chargers made it to the charity stripe and four did not miss a free throw.

The Chargers shot 34.9 percent (22-of-63) overall in the game.

Inside the Flow

Christian Brothers opened the initial six minutes of play with a 10-4, but the Chargers slimmed the difference to 16-11 at the first quarter break. Despite trailing 25-15 four minutes into the second quarter, UAH outscored CBU 12-9 to close out the half for a 32-27 deficit at the half.

The Chargers offense dominated in the third quarter with a 21-14 advantage in the frame over the Buccaneers, going 8-for-16 from the field to take a 48-46 lead entering the fourth.

A tightly-contested fourth quarter led the Chargers to a slim three-point advantage after a successful jumper by Speegle with 1:08 to go, as Christian Brothers would go on to sink two free throws before Lytle's game-winner at the buzzer to give the Bucs the 63-62 win.

Noteworthy

The 11 points for Woods mark a career high for the sophomore.

Speegle has scored 10 points or more in five consecutive games and nine times overall on the year.

The four assists mark a season-best total for Harris.

Next Time Out