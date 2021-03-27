UAH downs West Georgia in four sets

UAH Women's Volleyball defeated West Georgia three sets to one at Spragins Hall on Saturday.

The Chargers made quick work of the Wolves in the first two sets, taking them both 25 to 15. West Georgia would grab the third but a 25-14 fourth would give UAH its third straight win.

Kendall Scharbert led the charge with 11 kills. Abby Brooks added on with 10 of her own to pair with 18 digs. A game-high 38 assists from Sabrina Duncan helped move the Chargers to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.