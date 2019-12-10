Clear
UAH climbs higher again to No. 6 in national poll

The Chargers move up after big win over Lane Monday night (December 9, 2019)

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The newest edition of the NABC Division II Men's Basketball Top 25 is out, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville has climbed one more spot in the poll to No. 6.

The Chargers have attained a better ranking week-over-week in each poll this season since starting the year at No. 16.

This is the 43rd time UAH has appeared in the top 10, and this represents the 99th week in program history that the team has been featured in the national poll.

UAH is the lone Gulf South Conference representative in the poll, though Valdosta State – who the Chargers play on Sunday on the road – is receiving votes.

Among South Region institutions, Nova Southeastern takes over at the No. 1 spot this week, while Florida Southern moves to No. 19. Embry-Riddle is also receiving votes.

The Chargers will be back in action in the aforementioned road contest at VSU on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CT.

