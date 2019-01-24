UAH beats Delta State on the road for first time in six years

It's time for a Charger Celebration. The UAH men's basketball team picked up a big road win over the league's top team Thursday, winning 70-58 over Delta State. This happened for the first time in six years!
Now the Chargers are 6-4 in the Gulf South Conference.
