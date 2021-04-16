UAH baseball splits doubleheader with No. 22 Shorter

The UAH Chargers split a doubleheader with No. 22 Shorter at Charger Park Friday.

In the first game, UAH went down early on a Hawks homerun but quickly answered back. Griffin Rivers, who finished the first game 3-3 with a double and two home runs, put UAH ahead with a two-run shot.

Shorter would quickly erase that lead with a liner up the middle to score two, giving them a 3-2 advantage. The Hawks would hold a three-run lead before the Chargers went on a tear, scoring seven unanswered to win the game 9-5.

Pitcher Austin East went 5.2 innings, striking out nine and allowing for runs on six hits to earn his first win of the season.

The second game was never close. The Hawks led 7-0 in the fourth before UAH scored its only two runs. Shorter players hit four home runs as they earned the split inning eight innings, 13-2.