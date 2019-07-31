UAH adds North Alabama boys to baseball roster

UAH baseball has a roster for the 2020 season you're going to want to pay attention too. In addition to the returning local talent on the diamond for the Chargers, this week they've added for more North Alabama guys.

Madison Academy's Jake Christa is going to be a Charger!! He was a big part of the Mustangs' offense.

Andrew Wright is joining UAH. He is the right-handed pitcher from Bob Jones High School.

BJ Bradham played high school ball at Sparkman. He's joining Charger baseball playing in the outfield.

Caleb Brewer from Killen rounds out the group, he comes to Huntsville from Martin Methodist.