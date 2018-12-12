UAH Women's Basketball Embracing Three Team Mottoes

The UAH Women's Basketball Team played a good Anderson University team out of South Carolina on Wednesday, December 12. Unfortunately, they fell to the Trojans in a close game, 69-65. Afterwards, members of this Chargers team told WAAY 31 they are moving past this defeat with the help of three mottoes: "Move as one." "Becoming a Champion." "BTY: Better than Yesterday."

15 student-athletes embracing those words. Starting with "Move as one." Something that was repeated over and over again last year.

"So we all play together, we all, you know, are going to be great teammates on the court as well as on the bench," UAH Junior Aryn Sanders said.

Austin Alum Katie Speegle said this Chargers team lives by this next phrase: "Becoming a Champion."

"I think we're really embracing that motto this year because we've really flipped our game around," UAH Junior Speegle said.

What Speegle means is last year UAH had a losing record, but this year, they're at 4-4 with a perfect record in conference play.

"Everything that we do as a program, everything that we do individually, we talk about being a little bit better than we were the day before and that not only means as an individual that means as a team and making the ones around you better," UAH Women's Basketball Head Coach Andrea Lemmond said.

This Women's basketball team will be using those three mottoes going into conference play this weekend against West Florida. They're looking to improve their conference record to 3-0. That game is on UAH campus at Spragins Hall on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.