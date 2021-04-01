UAH Volleyball wins GSC Spring Championship Series

The UAH Chargers (6-1) defeated Montevallo Thursday afternoon to capture the GSC Spring Championship Series.

Senior Kennedy Sellers had the game-winning ace as the Chargers swept the Falcons in three sets. Abby Brooks was named the tournament's most outstanding player -- she finished with a match-high 12 kills. Sabrina Ducan also had a game-high 41 assists and Kendall Scharbert recorded five blocks in the win.

The series doesn't mark the end of the season for UAH. The Chargers play at Lee next Wednesday before finishing the season at home against Trevecca Nazarene next Friday.