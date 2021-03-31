UAH Volleyball advances to GSC Spring Series title game

In a closely contested matchup Thursday, UAH defeated Auburn Montgomery in the GSC Spring Series Championship semifinals.

The Chargers took the first two sets from the Warhawks (25-22, 25-20). AUM grabbed the third (25-19) but UAH put the nail in the coffin in the fourth (25-22), advancing to the series final.

Abby Brooks had a game-high 19 kills and Sabrina Duncan recorded 44 assists in the win.

UAH will face Montevallo for the series title on Thursday in Hoover.

No matter the result Thursday, the Chargers season isn't over. The team has games next Wednesday and Friday.