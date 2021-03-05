UAH, UNA advance to conference championships

Two North Alabama college teams will play for conference titles on Sunday.

In Huntsville, the UAH Chargers advanced to the Gulf South Conference title game with a 54-52 win over the Lee Flames.

A back and forth battle, the game's largest lead was only six points.

The defending GSC champs will play for their second straight title on Sunday against Montevallo.

Out in the Shoals, the UNA Lions took down Florida Gulf Coast, 96-81.

The Lions will face Liberty in their first ever championship apperance on Sunday.