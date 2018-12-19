UAH Takes Charger At Rocket City Classic

UAH got to kick off the classic with their game against Fort Valley State.
The Chargers closed out their pre-Christmas slate with a 83-59 victory. Their 16 3's got it done at the Von Braun Center. Madison County's own Tanner Finley knocked down six three pointers. It's fitting he had a big night considering he grew up coming to sporting events at the VBC.
