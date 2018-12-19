Clear

UAH Takes Charger At Rocket City Classic

Chargers beat Fort Valley State in game one.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

UAH got to kick off the classic with their game against Fort Valley State.

The Chargers closed out their pre-Christmas slate with a 83-59 victory. Their 16 3's got it done at the Von Braun Center. Madison County's own Tanner Finley knocked down six three pointers. It's fitting he had a big night considering he grew up coming to sporting events at the VBC. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events