UAH Softball wins 5 out of 6 games at annual Charger Chillout

The 11th ranked UAH softball team hosted its annual Charger Chillout this weekend. The Chillout brought 20 teams to Huntsville and the Chargers faced six of them. Coming into this tournament, UAH had a record of 3-3 on the year. Each day of the tournament the Chargers played two games

On Friday, UAH's first game was against Bellarmine. They take home their first win at home 4-1. Right after that game, they took on No. 12 Illinois Springfield. In just five innings, the Chargers took down the Prairie Stars 11-3.

On Saturday, UAH starts their day with a run-ruled 12-0 win over Lincoln. Next they faced No. 1 Southern Indiana and just couldn't hold up against the Screaming Eagles; final score 1-5.

On a cold and rainy Sunday morning, the Chargers took on West Liberty for their first game of the final day. UAH would top the Hilltoppers 13-6. James Clemens grad Shelby Booker came out big for the Chargers. She went four for four at the plate today with four RBIs. No break for the chargers, they faced Missouri St. Louis in their final game of the Charger Chillout. They beat the Tritons 7-5.

Next up for the Chargers, the Cottrell Foundation Loyal Blue Classic at North Georgia next weekend.