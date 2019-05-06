UAH Softball earns 17th straight DII NCAA Tournament berth

UAH softball has extended its streak of NCAA tournament appearances to an impressive 17, as the NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced the field of 64 for the national tournament Monday morning.

UAH has reached the national postseason each year since 2003, and this will be the 22nd overall appearance in the 24-year history of Charger softball.

The Chargers will be the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will travel to the South 2 Regional hosted by second-seeded Florida Tech, and UAH will open the tournament against No. 6 seed Saint Leo on Thursday in Melbourne.

Florida Tech will begin the weekend with a contest against No. 7 seed Mississippi College.

In the South 1 Regional, top-seeded West Florida will host the No. 4 seed Valdosta State, No. 5 seed Tampa, and eighth-seeded Spring Hill.

The Chargers made it to the tournament after a successful campaign that saw the team go 38-15 including a 21-8 mark in conference play which was good for a second-place finish in the regular season in the ever-tough Gulf South Conference.

Saint Leo is making its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance after going 31-16 this season.

The two programs have met eight times in the regional including six meetings in the past three tournaments, and the Chargers are 6-2 all-time against the Lions in the postseason.

A year ago, the two squads met in the South Super Regional, and Saint Leo took the best-of-three series in a trio of contests that featured a run differential of just two.

First pitch is at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday.