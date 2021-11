The president of University of Alabama in Huntsville announced Monday that he’s stepping down.

Darren Dawson said his retirement will be effective at the end of 2021.

“My wife and I have made this decision due to private family matters and after determining our personal priorities must come first,” Dawson said in a news release.

He’s been president of UAH since June 2019.

The University of Alabama system is expected to announce plans to transition to a new president Tuesday.