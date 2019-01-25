Clear
UAH Police working to identify "Peeping Tom"

University of Alabama in Huntsville Police Department University of Alabama in Huntsville Police Department

If anyone sees the "Peeping Tom," they are asked to call dispatch at 256-824-6596.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

University of Alabama in Huntsville Police are working to locate a "Peeping Tom" that has been seen looking into windows on the first floor of the North Campus Residence Hall on January 20th, 21st and 22nd.

If anyone sees him, they are asked to call dispatch at 256-824-6596.

