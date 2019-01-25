Photo Gallery 1 Images
University of Alabama in Huntsville Police are working to locate a "Peeping Tom" that has been seen looking into windows on the first floor of the North Campus Residence Hall on January 20th, 21st and 22nd.
If anyone sees him, they are asked to call dispatch at 256-824-6596.
