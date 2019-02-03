UAH Men's and Women's basketball tops Delta State

The UAH basketball teams took home a pair of wins in Saturday's home match-up against Delta State. The

Completing a regular season sweep of Delta State for the first time since the 2011-12 season, The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team won 68-57 on Saturday in a key conference contest on the hardwoods of Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 16-5 (9-4 Gulf South Conference) with their seventh win in the past eight games, while DSU falls to 14-7 (10-4 GSC).

While the UAH women's team picked up its third straight win with an 82-73 victory over Delta State on Saturday afternoon in a Gulf South Conference tilt. UAH improves to 10-9 (8-5 GSC), while DSU slips to 13-8 (8-6 GSC).

UP NEXT

Both UAH teams are on the road next Thursday at West Alabama.

Women's game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game is set for 7:30 p.m.

The men's team will be aiming to avenge a 65-64 setback to UWA back on Jan. 17.