UAH Men's Basketball talk heading to the DII Tourney

Chargers take on Lynn Saturday

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Tanner Finley says it's all love with this Chargers team.

He says it's why they've found success and have landed the 6th seed in the NCAA DII tourney.

UAH will take on Lynn University. Tip-off is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Ft. Lauderdale. 

It's the eighth time in 10 years the Chargers have made the big tournament.

