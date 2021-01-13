UAH Men's Basketball ready to finally play again

UAH Basketball is back in action this weekend.

The women at Spraggins Hall and the men finally get to get back on the court at Delta State.

COVID issues with Christian Brothers kept the Chargers sidelined last weekend. Head coach, John Shulman, said the players have kept their enthusiasm even with the changes to the schedule.

Star guard JJ Kaplan is back practicing with the squad. Shulman said it's added a boost to the team's morale.

Now, it's just about actually playing games, since there's no substitute for live action.

"But with no games last weekend, we kinda have to regroup ahead of this weekend coming up," Shulman said. "So far, so good. We plan on being on that bus tomorrow at 1."

The men's team will finally get a chance to play on their home court for the first time since Jan. 3, next weekend against West Alabama.