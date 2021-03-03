UAH Men's Basketball advances in conference tournament

UAH came to play Tuesday night in Spraggins hall after more than a week away from the court.

The Chargers beat Montevallo 82-62 in the first round of the Gulf South Men's Basketball Tournament.

Kearny Lane had a day! The redshirt senior shot a perfect 9-9 from the floor. Lane had 20 points and added 10 rebounds too.

JJ Kaplan hit a milestone during round one. The Grissom grad became the 29th player in Chargers Basketball history to hit the 1,000 career point mark.

UAH is back hom Friday in round two against Lee.