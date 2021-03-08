UAH Men's Basketball No. 2 seed

Chargers fans dust off those dancing shoes!
UAH Basketball is heading to the tournament for the third straight year.
Chargers are the No. 2 seed, They will play the winner of Lee and Georgia Southwestern Sunday at 7:45 p.m. in Valdosta.
Chargers get a bye in the first round of the D2 NCAA Tourney.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|72033
|1403
|Mobile
|36423
|741
|Madison
|32708
|469
|Tuscaloosa
|24457
|422
|Montgomery
|22805
|523
|Shelby
|22276
|219
|Baldwin
|19935
|289
|Lee
|15083
|161
|Calhoun
|13963
|296
|Morgan
|13801
|255
|Etowah
|13419
|327
|Marshall
|11460
|215
|Houston
|10130
|264
|Elmore
|9515
|190
|Limestone
|9440
|139
|St. Clair
|9057
|228
|Cullman
|9000
|183
|Lauderdale
|8630
|214
|DeKalb
|8509
|175
|Talladega
|7647
|165
|Walker
|6601
|260
|Jackson
|6552
|104
|Autauga
|6347
|92
|Blount
|6256
|128
|Colbert
|6010
|121
|Coffee
|5261
|104
|Dale
|4685
|107
|Russell
|4081
|34
|Franklin
|4008
|79
|Covington
|3999
|107
|Chilton
|3922
|104
|Escambia
|3795
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3637
|143
|Clarke
|3445
|53
|Chambers
|3434
|111
|Dallas
|3428
|142
|Pike
|2931
|73
|Marion
|2889
|96
|Lawrence
|2862
|87
|Winston
|2586
|68
|Bibb
|2465
|58
|Marengo
|2453
|57
|Geneva
|2406
|70
|Pickens
|2263
|57
|Barbour
|2139
|51
|Hale
|2129
|69
|Fayette
|2028
|57
|Butler
|2016
|66
|Henry
|1837
|41
|Cherokee
|1782
|40
|Monroe
|1667
|39
|Randolph
|1654
|41
|Washington
|1571
|36
|Macon
|1478
|45
|Crenshaw
|1469
|55
|Clay
|1462
|54
|Cleburne
|1403
|41
|Lamar
|1339
|33
|Lowndes
|1331
|51
|Wilcox
|1231
|25
|Bullock
|1177
|36
|Conecuh
|1072
|24
|Perry
|1064
|27
|Sumter
|1010
|32
|Coosa
|903
|24
|Greene
|889
|32
|Choctaw
|561
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88022
|1518
|Davidson
|82248
|874
|Knox
|46569
|589
|Hamilton
|40761
|463
|Rutherford
|38847
|388
|Williamson
|25536
|204
|Sumner
|21597
|320
|Montgomery
|17563
|213
|Out of TN
|17260
|97
|Wilson
|16662
|211
|Unassigned
|15872
|126
|Sullivan
|14527
|275
|Blount
|14213
|185
|Bradley
|13111
|141
|Washington
|12856
|234
|Maury
|12284
|162
|Sevier
|12182
|165
|Putnam
|10671
|170
|Madison
|10143
|232
|Robertson
|9043
|121
|Anderson
|8113
|158
|Hamblen
|8097
|166
|Greene
|7317
|145
|Tipton
|6986
|103
|Coffee
|6442
|115
|Dickson
|6303
|106
|Gibson
|6204
|141
|Cumberland
|6141
|123
|Carter
|6004
|155
|McMinn
|5975
|93
|Roane
|5950
|96
|Bedford
|5848
|120
|Loudon
|5745
|66
|Jefferson
|5729
|119
|Lawrence
|5582
|83
|Monroe
|5406
|91
|Warren
|5337
|77
|Hawkins
|5302
|98
|Dyer
|5250
|101
|Franklin
|4771
|85
|Fayette
|4693
|73
|Obion
|4371
|95
|Lincoln
|4167
|62
|Rhea
|4163
|73
|Cocke
|4046
|96
|Cheatham
|3987
|44
|Marshall
|3931
|57
|Campbell
|3837
|59
|Weakley
|3800
|60
|Giles
|3759
|97
|Henderson
|3626
|74
|Carroll
|3494
|81
|White
|3403
|66
|Hardeman
|3394
|65
|Macon
|3379
|73
|Hardin
|3324
|63
|Lauderdale
|3100
|43
|Henry
|3018
|75
|Marion
|2963
|45
|Scott
|2891
|44
|Wayne
|2888
|30
|Overton
|2867
|58
|Claiborne
|2853
|69
|McNairy
|2693
|53
|Hickman
|2679
|41
|DeKalb
|2676
|51
|Haywood
|2652
|60
|Smith
|2583
|36
|Grainger
|2452
|46
|Trousdale
|2401
|22
|Morgan
|2314
|38
|Fentress
|2303
|44
|Johnson
|2175
|38
|Chester
|2027
|48
|Bledsoe
|2014
|10
|Crockett
|1974
|47
|Unicoi
|1822
|47
|Polk
|1798
|22
|Cannon
|1789
|30
|Union
|1742
|34
|Grundy
|1705
|30
|Lake
|1679
|26
|Sequatchie
|1577
|27
|Humphreys
|1558
|21
|Decatur
|1544
|37
|Benton
|1513
|39
|Lewis
|1476
|25
|Meigs
|1270
|23
|Jackson
|1257
|34
|Stewart
|1248
|25
|Clay
|1072
|31
|Houston
|1039
|32
|Perry
|1036
|28
|Moore
|947
|16
|Van Buren
|798
|20
|Pickett
|748
|23
|Hancock
|500
|12